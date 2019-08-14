Boston Red Sox (63-59, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (72-48, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brian Johnson (1-1, 7.32 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (12-4, 3.28 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

The Indians are 39-25 in home games. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.73. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.28 ERA.

The Red Sox are 33-27 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .275 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a a mark of .329. The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-6. Brandon Workman notched his ninth victory and Devers went 6-for-6 with four doubles and three RBIs for Boston. Nick Wittgren registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 127 hits and has 51 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-39 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 27 home runs home runs and is slugging .561. Devers is 15-for-39 with six doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Indians Injuries: Hunter Wood: (calf), Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

