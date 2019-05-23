Boston Red Sox (26-23, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-29, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Blue Jays are 4-7 against the rest of their division. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .286 is last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the club with an OBP of .376.

The Red Sox are 10-9 against the rest of their division. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .336, good for second in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the team with a mark of .393. The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-5. Heath Hembree recorded his first victory and Betts went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Boston. Jimmy Cordero registered his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Blue Jays with nine home runs and has 25 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-36 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 13 home runs and has 34 RBIs. J.D. Martinez is 8-for-26 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (right elbow impingement), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (right wrist soreness), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (illness/sore back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

