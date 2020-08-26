BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Toronto averaged 8.0 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 21 total triples last season.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last season while striking out 10.1 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Boston leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Travis Shaw: (right knee), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
