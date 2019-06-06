Boston Red Sox (32-29, third in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-42, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Ryan Weber (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (3-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Chris Sale. Sale threw nine innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with 12 strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Royals are 11-19 in home games. The Kansas City pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.30, Brad Keller paces the staff with a mark of 4.50.

The Red Sox are 18-17 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .316. The Red Sox won the last meeting 8-0. Chris Sale notched his second victory and Devers went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Jakob Junis registered his sixth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 74 hits and is batting .294. Adalberto Mondesi is 9-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 40 RBIs and is batting .298. Devers is 14-for-45 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .243 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Hunter Dozier: 10-day IL (chest), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (back), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.