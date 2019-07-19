Boston Red Sox (53-44, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (29-66, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (7-2, 3.16 ERA) Orioles: John Means (7-5, 2.94 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston’s Betts puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Orioles.

The Orioles are 14-29 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Renato Nunez leads the team with 51 total runs batted in.

The Red Sox are 22-20 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a an average of .325.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunez leads the Orioles with 21 home runs and has 51 RBIs. Jonathan Villar has 10 hits and is batting .250 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 52 extra base hits and has 74 RBIs. Devers is 12-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .230 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .299 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dylan Bundy: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.