The Red Sox are 14-25 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .328.
The Orioles are 12-24 against AL East Division teams. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .286.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs and is slugging .512.
Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 12 home runs and is batting .251.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (finger), Evan Phillips: (right elbow), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (hand), Chris Davis: (left knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
