Boston's Xander Bogaerts out for Monday's game vs Rays

“He texted me early. He was my wakeup text,” Cora said. “It was a big cut. Hopefully, he feels better tomorrow, and we can use him.”

BOSTON — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will not be in the starting lineup for Monday’s game against Tampa Bay after leaving a day earlier with a cut on his left thigh that required seven stitches.

Bogaerts was injured in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 4-2 victory at the Chicago Cubs when he covered second and Willson Contreras’ spikes slid into the shortstop’s left leg as Bogaerts tagged him out.