Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo (lower-back tightness) was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game. ... OF Jason Heyward (strained left hamstring) and OF Jake Marisnick (strained right hamstring) did some running before the game. Manager David Ross wasn’t sure if they will go on a rehab assignment before returning from the injured list. “We’d like to get them some at-bats if we can, but we’re also very short-handed up and down the roster,” manager David Ross said.