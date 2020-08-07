BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.
The Pirates went 35-46 at home in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 163 total home runs last season.
The Tigers finished 25-55 in road games in 2019. Detroit hit .240 as a team last season and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (hand), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Luke Maile: (finger).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Cameron Maybin: (quad).
