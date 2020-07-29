BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 5.24 last year while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.
The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 281 total doubles last season.
INJURIES: Tigers: Dario Agrazal: (forearm).
Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
