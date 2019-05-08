Los Angeles Angels (16-19, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-17, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-2, 3.05 ERA, .99 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Los Angeles will meet at Comerica Park Wednesday.

The Tigers are 8-7 on their home turf. Detroit is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Miguel Cabrera with an average of .298.

The Angels are 5-10 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Brian Goodwin leads the team with a mark of .323.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cabrera leads the Tigers with 36 hits and has 13 RBIs. Brandon Dixon is 5-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with eight home runs and has 19 RBIs. Albert Pujols is 9-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .250 batting average, 6.54 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Tommy La Stella: day-to-day (back tightness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.