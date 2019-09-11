New York Yankees (95-51, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-100, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-8, 4.93 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (8-10, 4.57 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -200; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees will take on the Tigers Wednesday.

The Tigers are 19-50 in home games. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .293, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .347.

The Yankees have gone 42-29 away from home. The New York offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Gio Urshela leads the team with an average of .331. The Tigers won the last meeting 12-11. Joe Jimenez earned his fourth victory and Christin Stewart went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Chance Adams took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 15 home runs and is slugging .446. Stewart is 8-for-26 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 175 hits and is batting .326. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-37 with four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (wrist), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.