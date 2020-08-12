BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
The Tigers went 22-53 in division play in 2019. Detroit pitchers had a WHIP of 1.46 last year while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.
The White Sox went 38-37 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last year.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad), C.J. Cron: (knee).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
