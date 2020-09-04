The Tigers are 8-12 against opponents from the AL Central. The Detroit offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with an average of .310.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 13 home runs and is batting .326.
Schoop leads the Tigers with eight home runs and has 20 RBIs.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (leg), Luis Arraez: (ankle), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), C.J. Cron: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
