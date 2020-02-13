Miller has a .241 average with 88 homers and 293 RBIs in seven major league seasons that included time with Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-18) and Milwaukee (2018).
To clear a roster spot, the Cardinals placed right-hander Jordan Hicks on the 60-day injured list. Hicks is recovering from Tommy John surgery last June 26.
___
