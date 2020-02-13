Miller hit .260 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs last year for Cleveland and Philadelphia. He batted .250 with one homer and four RBIs in 13 games with the Indians before getting released. He signed with the Yankees and hit .294 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 41 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His contract was purchased by the Phillies, and Miller batted .263 with 12 homers and 21 RBIs in 66 games.