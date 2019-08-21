Detroit Tigers (37-86, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (81-46, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-10, 4.82 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (15-4, 2.81 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston’s Brantley puts 14-game hit streak on the line against Tigers.

The Astros are 45-15 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .486, good for third in the American League. George Springer leads the team with a .566 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 20-43 away from home. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the majors. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .339. The Astros won the last meeting 6-3. Brad Peacock earned his seventh victory and Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Spencer Turnbull registered his 12th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 30 home runs and is slugging .555. Altuve is 12-for-43 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 114 hits and is batting .282. John Hicks is 5-for-29 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by three runs

Tigers: 2-8, .251 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: (foot), Carlos Correa: (back).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Travis Demeritte: (groin), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

