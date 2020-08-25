BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
The White Sox finished 39-41 in home games in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last season.
The Pirates finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team last year while averaging 9.2 hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Kevin Newman: (abdominal), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
