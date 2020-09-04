The Reds are 10-13 in division play. Cincinnati has hit 56 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 10, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Moran leads the Pirates with 13 extra base hits and is batting .266.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 19 extra base hits and is batting .246.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
