BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
The Pirates went 35-46 on their home field in 2019. Pittsburgh hit 163 total home runs and averaged 9.2 hits per game last year.
The Tigers went 25-55 away from home in 2019. Detroit hit 149 total home runs with 482 total extra base hits last season.
The teams meet for the second time this year. Detroit leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (ankle), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (head), Luke Maile: (finger).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad).
