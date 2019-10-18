Freeman is expected to be recovered in time for the start of spring training in February.

This past season, Freeman hit .295 with a career-high 38 home runs and 121 RBI in 158 games, but his production tailed off in September as he dealt with the sore elbow. Over his final 21 regular-season games, he batted just .235 (16 of 68) with no homers and seven RBIs.

AD

AD

In the playoffs, Freeman hit .200 (4 of 20) and drove in his only run with a Game 1 homer. The St. Louis Cardinals won the series in five games, beating the Braves 13-1 in the decisive contest after Freeman made a key error in a record 10-run first inning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD