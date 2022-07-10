Braves acquire Canó in minor league trade for cash

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó in a minor league deal for cash considerations with the San Diego Padres.
The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement. Arcia is hitting .252 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 123 at-bats this year. Manager Brian Snitker has said he’s been pleased with Arcia, especially his defense.
The Mets owe Canó nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He was earning a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum in his major league deal with San Diego. He sat out last season in serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
The Padres signed him to a minor league deal on June 10, eight days after releasing him. It’s likely that Canó will report to Gwinnett, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports