Freeman has struggled with bone spurs in his right elbow and at one point last month could not straighten his right arm. He returned for Atlanta’s final regular season series at the New York Mets.

Acuña and Freeman played in a simulated game Tuesday. Acuña says he is “back to 100 percent” and Freeman says he felt no pain in the elbow.

Atlanta left-hander Dallas Keuchel will face St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas in Game 1 of the best-of-five series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD