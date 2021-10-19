The Dodgers have made nine straight playoff appearances and won three of the previous four NL pennants with some of the most expensive rosters in baseball history. But as Snitker and Jackson pointed out, the Braves are no postseason neophytes: They’re making their fourth straight playoff appearance, and they’ve learned from their experiences — particularly last season, when they blew 2-0 and 3-1 NLCS leads to Los Angeles.