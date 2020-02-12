Tomlin, a 35-year-old right-hander, returns to the Braves after making a career-high 51 appearances in 2019. He was 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA working mostly in long and middle relief, though he did have the first two saves of his 10-year career.

Before coming to Atlanta, Tomlin pitched nine seasons — mostly as a starter — with Cleveland. He had three seasons with at least 10 wins, including a 13-9 mark in 2016.

Tomlin provides additional depth in a Braves bullpen that was bolstered last season by trade-deadline deals for Mark Melancon, Shane Greene and Chris Martin and the November free-agent signing of Giants closer Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million contract.

