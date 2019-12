Culberson hit .259 with five home runs in 2019 after hitting .270 with 12 homers in 2018.

Culberson was valuable for his versatility, as he played almost every position. He even pitched in relief in two games.

He earned $1,395,000 and likely would have gained a salary of about $1.75 million had the Braves offered him a contract and allowed him to become eligible for arbitration.

The 28-year-old Ortega hit .205 in 34 games. Murphy had only one at-bat with Atlanta after hitting .177 with four homers for Arizona before being traded to the Braves for $100,000 on July 31.

