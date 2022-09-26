Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10; Judge stalled at 60 homers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — Aaron Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the New York Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.

Judge led off the game with a single, then struck out twice and walked twice as New York’s winning streak ended at seven. The Yankees would’ve sealed the division with a win.

Judge has gone six games without a home run. He’ll try again Tuesday night to match the AL mark of 61 set by Maris in 1961.

Guerrero’s two-out single off Clarke Schmidt (5-5) scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio from second base. Toronto won its third straight and increased its lead atop the AL wild-card race by 2 1/2 games over Tampa Bay.

Judge scored the opening run of the game on a first-inning sacrifice fly by Gleyber Torres.

Advertisement

With runners at first and second and two outs in the 10th, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider replaced right-hander Anthony Bass and brought left-hander Tim Mayza (8-0) on to face Judge. Toronto intentionally walked Judge to load the bases for left-handed hitter Anthony Rizzo, who grounded out.

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON — Bryce Elder threw a six-hit shutout for his first career complete game, and Atlanta defeated Washington to close within one game of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East and hand the Nationals their 100th loss of the season.

Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia hit two-run homers and Marcell Ozuna added a solo shot for Atlanta, which like New York has already clinched a playoff berth. Both teams have eight games remaining, including a head-to-head three-game series beginning Friday in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Elder (2-3) threw 106 pitches and allowed only one runner to reach third base while taming the Nationals in his eighth career start. He struck out six for the Braves, who have won three in a row and eight of 11.

The Nationals are a major league-worst 53-100, their first 100-loss season since going 59-103 in 2009.

Washington starter Cory Abbott (0-4) set down 10 of the first 11 Atlanta batters. He allowed five runs (four earned) in five-plus innings while striking out a career-high seven.

PIRATES 8, REDS 3

PITTSBURGH — Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double to key a four-run seventh inning, powering Pittsburgh past Cincinnati.

Suwinski turned on a slider from Derek Law (2-1), sending it to right field. Fellow rookie Oneil Cruz, who opened the inning with his third of four straight singles, and Miguel Andújar scored to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-2. Law hit Ke’Bryan Hayes with a pitch and walked Cal Mitchell before being replaced. Kevin Newman dropped an RBI single into right off Joel Kuhnel. Hayes scored on a sacrifice fly.

Advertisement

The last-place Pirates (57-97), who have won their past five against the Reds, must win at least six of their final eight games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time. Cincinnati has dropped four of five.

Yohan Ramirez (1-1) pitched the seventh and eighth for Pittsburgh, allowing two hits.

Cincinnati’s TJ Friedl had a solo homer, his eighth of the season, before a rain delay halted play for 38 minutes after the top of the fourth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article