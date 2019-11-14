The NL East champion Braves were looking to upgrade the bullpen after going through several closers last season, including Luke Jackson, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon.
All four free-agent signings of the offseason have landed with Atlanta, but Smith is the first to change teams. The team re-signed outfielder Nick Markakis, catcher Tyler Flowers and reliever Darren O’Day.
