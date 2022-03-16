Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday he hoped to have his roster finalized by Friday and said he expected more moves.

Rosario is an important addition to an outfield that may be without Ronald Acuña Jr., who continues to recover from knee surgery, for the first month of the season. The Braves have said they won’t rush the return of Acuña, who is in camp for the start of spring training.

Rosario, 30, will make $9 million each of the next two seasons. He will donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The deal includes a club option for 2024 with no buyout.

Rosario, acquired from Cleveland on July 30, hit .271 with seven homers in 33 regular season games with Atlanta. His highlight with the Braves came in the postseason. He was named MVP of the Braves National League Championship Series win over Los Angeles by hitting .560 with three homers while driving in nine runs and scoring six runs.

Rosario had an 11-game hitting streak in the postseason, hitting .383.

Dickerson, 31, hit .233 with 13 homers in 111 games with San Francisco last season.

Atlanta dealt four of its top 20 prospects, including outfielder Cristian Pache and catcher Shea Langeliers, to Oakland for Olson on Monday after it became apparent the team could not re-sign free agent Freddie Freeman. The Braves also surrendered pitchers Ryan Cusick, a 2021 first-round pick, and Joey Estes.

