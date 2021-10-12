The 36-year-old Vogt appeared in just 26 games for the Braves after being acquired in a trade with Arizona. Overall this season, he batted .195 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games.
Vogt last played Sept. 9, when he hit two homers in a win over Washington.
He wasn’t expected to be on the Braves’ postseason roster even if healthy. The team has Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras at catcher.
In order to add speedster Terrance Gore for the NLDS against Milwaukee, Vogt was removed from the 40-man roster.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports