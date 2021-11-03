“We were not going to take any chances,” he said.
Anthopoulos said he and his wife are fully vaccinated and no one in his family had any virus-related symptoms. He said he woke up his 9-year-old son in the ninth inning and got to watch the end of the game as a family.
“My kids are fine, my wife is fine. We just had our own little World Series party at home,” he said.
Anthopoulos had a huge hand in the Braves’ title, orchestrating several deals before the trade deadline in late July to fortify a wobbling team.
“I hate that he’s not here,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “He’s such a big part of this.”
The 44-year-old Anthopoulos has been the Braves’ general manager since November 2017.
Last month, Atlanta slugger Jorge Soler missed five playoff games after testing positive for COVID-19. He rejoined the team in time for the World Series and wound up winning the MVP award.
