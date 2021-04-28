Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (right shoulder inflammation) started playing catch Tuesday, but still has no timetable to resume full baseball activities. Soroka’s 2020 season ended because of a torn Achilles, and he was mostly held out of spring training. His shoulder flared up earlier this month. The second half of June appears to be the earliest he could return. ... LHP Max Fried (right hamstring strain) will face hitters on Thursday and is close to returning from the injured list. ... RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder inflammation) will throw a couple of simulated games at the alternate training site in Gwinnett.