Morton singled to start the third, Jorge Soler singled and Freddie Freeman walked to load the bases. Riley hit a sacrifice fly and Duvall connected on a 2-2 offering from Feltner for his 31st homer of the season. D’Arnaud, who had a pinch-hit homer in the ninth Saturday night, followed with a drive that cleared the center-field fence and chased Feltner. The Braves led 6-0.