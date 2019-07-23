Kansas City Royals (37-64, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-41, first in the AL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-5, 4.52 ERA) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (3-3, 3.58 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Kevin Gausman. Gausman threw seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against Washington.

The Braves are 30-21 in home games. Atlanta has slugged .457, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .567 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Royals have gone 15-35 away from home. Kansas City has hit 98 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 27, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 25 home runs and is slugging .567. Josh Donaldson is 10-for-32 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Soler leads the Royals with 27 home runs and has 70 RBIs. Hunter Dozier is 13-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Royals: 7-3, .300 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.