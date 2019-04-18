Arizona Diamondbacks (9-9, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-8, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves are 7-5 on their home turf. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .359 is second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the lineup with an OBP of .444.

The Diamondbacks are 5-4 on the road. The Arizona offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. David Peralta leads the team with an average of .365. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-2. Archie Bradley earned his first victory and Adam Jones went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Jesse Biddle took his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna leads the Braves with six home runs and has 14 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 11-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with five home runs and is batting .291. Ketel Marte is 9-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.