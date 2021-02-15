The 33-year-old Kipnis was an All-Star with Cleveland in 2013 and 2015. He has a career .260 batting average. In 2019, his last season with the Indians, he hit .245 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs.
The Braves previously reached minor league deals with veteran infielders Pablo Sandoval and Ehire Adrianza.
The 31-year-old Adrianza would receive a $1.5 million, one-year contract if added to the Braves’ 40-man roster. Sandoval would receive a $1 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.
Another veteran, right-hander Carl Edwards Jr., also has been invited to spring training as a non-roster player.
The Braves’ first workout for pitchers and catchers is scheduled for Thursday as they begin their second full spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.