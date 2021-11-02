Cox, who managed the Braves from 1990-2010 and won a title in 1995, instilled lessons in Snitker that helped him make the most of the opportunity as interim manager in 2016 and then being named to the full-time position. His collection of four NL East division titles, and now the World Series championship, are more than he dared to dream of in 2016. He’s the second oldest manager to win a title, after 72-year-old Jack McKeon with Miami in 2003.