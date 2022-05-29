Braves load up on extra-base hits in win over Marlins

Placeholder while article actions load

ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs as part of the Atlanta Braves’ barrage of extra-base hits in their 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, giving the Braves their first winning homestand of the season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Of the Braves’ 11 hits, nine were for extra bases, including six doubles. Ozuna’s second homer of the game, his 10th of the season, traveled 458 feet into the upper left-field seats in the third.

Austin Riley had two hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta. Ozuna and Riley hit back-to-back homers off Elieser Hernández in the first inning. Ozzie Albies and William Contreras hit back-to-back doubles to produce a run in the second.

Riley and Matt Olson delivered run-scoring doubles in consecutive at-bats in the fifth.

Miami’s Jorge Soler provided all of the team’s runs by hitting two homers. Max Fried (5-2) gave up the first of those in the first inning before posting five consecutive scoreless innings. The lefty gave up six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in six innings.

Kenley Jansen had two strikeouts in the ninth for his 12th save with Atlanta.

Hernández (2-5) allowed four runs in four innings. He gave up three homers, raising his season total to 14 in 43 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 5, CUBS 4, 12 INNINGS

CHICAGO — Jake Burger atoned for a costly error with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox topped the Chicago Cubs in a wild finale to the season series between the crosstown rivals.

Danny Mendick opened the White Sox’s 12th as the automatic runner andadvanced on Andrew Vaughn’s grounder to second against Robert Gsellman (0-2). Burger then drove Gsellman’s next pitch into left for the winning hit.

Matt Foster (1-0) worked a scoreless 12th, helping the White Sox to a sorely needed victory after they lost shortstop Tim Anderson to a right groin strain in the fifth.

The White Sox looked as if they had won the game in the 11th after pinch-hitter Leury García attempted a sacrifice, and Gsellman’s throw got away from first baseman Alfonso Rivas. But García was called out for interference and Adam Engel was sent back to second.

The Cubs opened a 3-1 lead with two runs in the 10th, and the White Sox responded with two runs in the bottom half of the 10th. The Cubs scored again in the 11th, but the White Sox tied it back up.

The Cubs wasted a terrific start by Marcus Stroman, who pitched seven innings of three-hit ball.

Dylan Cease had two hits, five strikeouts and four walks in seven innings for the White Sox.

RED SOX 12, ORIOLES 2

BOSTON — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer, one of Boston’s season-high five longballs, and the Red Sox coasted over Baltimore.

Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo each hit a solo drive for the Red Sox, who posted their ninth win in 12 games.

All five Boston home runs came in four innings against Bruce Zimmermann (2-3), who was tagged for six runs and eight hits. He allowed a previous career-high four homers in his last start Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Jake Pivetta (4-4) gave up one run on five hits in six innings, improving to 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA in his last five starts.

Trey Mancini had three hits for the Orioles, who have lost four of six.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray cruised before leaving in the seventh inning because of right pectoral soreness, and Minnesota beat Kansas City behind Gio Urshela’s three-run homer.

Gray (3-1) allowed two hits and retired 14 in a row before Andrew Benintendi’s single leading off the seventh.

With a 3-1 count on Bobby Witt Jr. and Kansas City asking for a video review to try to get a hit batter call, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and athletic trainer came to the mound as Gray appeared to be trying to stretch a muscle near his pitching shoulder. Gray was replaced by Griffin Jax, who struck out Witt and allowed MJ Melendez’s RBI double.

Nick Gordon and Trevor Larnach hit the Twins’ first consecutive solo homers of the season in the fourth.

Zack Greinke (0-4) gave up five runs, six hits and two walks in four innings. Manager Mike Matheny said his pitcher had elbow/flexor pain.

GIANTS 6, REDS 4

CINCINNATI — Evan Longoria hit his fourth home run in four games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning, to lift San Francisco over Cincinnati and avoid a three-game sweep.

Tyler Mahle took a no-hit bid into the seventh and Cincinnati led 2-0 in the eighth when Tommy La Stella doubled off Jeff Hoffman with one out, Wilmer Flores walked with two outs and Joc Pederson slapped a run-scoring single to right.

Art Warren (2-2) relieved, and Longoria reached down for a a full-count fastball on the outside corner and drove it to the opposite field in right.

Brandon Crawford walked, Thairo Estrada singled, Joel Kuhnel relieved and Luis González doubled in two runs for a 6-2 lead.

Alex Cobb allowed the two runs and four hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. John Brebbia (3-0), the second of three relievers, pitched a one-hit seventh and helped drop NL-worst Cincinnati to 16-31.

Mahle pitched 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing since Aug. 29.

NATIONALS 6, ROCKIES 5

WASHINGTON — Juan Soto snapped a 15-game home run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey got the final five outs and Washington held off Colorado.

Soto, who hadn’t homered since May 12 against the Mets, added a double and a walk for the Nationals, who took three of four from the Rockies. Lane Thomas had a two-run homer.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-5) exited with an apparent left leg injury with two outs in the sixth inning. Freeland, who was helped off the field, was charged with five runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out two.

After pulling within 6-3 in the seventh, the Rockies got RBI singles from Brendan Rodgers and Sam Hilliard with one out in the eighth against Kyle Finnegan. With runners on first and third, Nationals closer Rainey struck out Elias Diaz and Charlie Blackmon.

Rainey finished with a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray (5-4) worked around three hits and four walks to allow one run over five innings.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Walls and Ji-man Choi homered for Tampa Bay’s only hits, and the team scored two runs in the seventh inning on four walks and a hit batter in a 4-2 win over New York.

Walls, in a 1 for 34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino (3-1) for a 2-1 lead in the fifth and then made an outstanding defensive play to end the eighth inning.

Gleyber Torres had three hits, including a second-inning home run against Shane McClanahan (5-2). It was Torres’ ninth home run of the season.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 18th home run, a drive off Colin Poche in the eighth.

J.P. Feyereisen pitched a perfect ninth for his first save this season in two chances.

TIGERS 2, GUARDIANS 1

DETROIT — Harold Castro homered for the third time in three games and Jeimer Candelario also connected in Detroit’s win over Cleveland.

Detroit won despite getting just four hits. The Tigers beat Cleveland for just the seventh time in their last 28 games at Comerica Park.

Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits in his second major league start. He struck out four and walked none before exiting with lower-body cramping. Gregory Soto, the sixth Detroit pitcher, worked around a two-out single and closed for his eighth save.

Luke Maile drove in Cleveland’s lone run in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Andres Gimenez. Castro homered in the fourth off Triston McKenzie (3-4).

BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to lead Milwaukee over St. Louis.

Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez also homered for the Brewers, who have won four of six and stretched their road record to 13-10.

Burnes (3-2), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, passed the 10-strikeout mark for the fourth game in a row with 11 and allowed only two hits — the first being a double from Juan Yepez in the fourth.

Miles Mikolas (3-3) gave up six earned runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a single in the ninth inning. He has reached base safely in a career-best 34 consecutive games.

