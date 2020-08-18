He rejoined the Braves a couple of weeks ago and provided a boost to an injury plagued lineup, batting .353 with six RBIs and a walk-off homer in his first 11 games.
The Braves did not provide details of how Markakis may have been exposed to the virus. He was replaced on the active roster by rookie outfielder Cristian Pache, one of the team’s top prospects.
