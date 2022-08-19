Braves OF Ozuna facing more legal woes following DUI arrest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol early Friday near Atlanta. It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

Now Ozuna is facing more legal problems after he was arrested by a Norcross Police officer in metro Atlanta. He was booked into the Gwinnett County jail about 4:30 a.m. Friday. He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and was released on $1,830 bond.

“The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident,” the team said in a statement. “Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete.”

Ozuna’s status for Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros was not known.

Ozuna, 31, is in his third season in Atlanta. He is in the second year of a $65 million, four-year contract.

Ozuna hit .338 and led the National League with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in 2020. He has hit below .215 for two consecutive seasons, and this season’s poor production led to reduced playing time even before his new legal problems.

Ozuna is hitting .214 with 20 homers and 46 RBIs this season.

Following the 2021 arrest, Ozuna was placed on administrative leave during a Major League Baseball investigation and missed Atlanta’s World Series championship run.

MLB suspended Ozuna for 20 games under its domestic violence policy in November, allowing him to return for the start of this season.

Ozuna apologized to his teammates and fans at spring training in March.

“My fans, I’m going to give you the best and I’m going to be a better person, and I’m sorry,” Ozuna said at the start of spring training.

Ozuna completed a pretrial diversion program under conditions provided by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office in order to have the previous charges dropped. The program included 3-6 months of supervision.

He also was ordered to complete a 24-week family violence intervention program, at least 200 hours of community service and an anger management course.

