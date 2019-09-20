The Braves are 48-30 on their home turf. Atlanta ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .258 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .298.

The Giants are 41-37 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .338.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 119 RBIs and is batting .298. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-44 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .441. Stephen Vogt is 6-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

