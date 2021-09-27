In the National League, the Giants (102-54) and Dodgers (100-56) continue to press for the NL West title — as they try to avoid the wild card and a single-elimination matchup that would probably be against surging St. Louis. But San Francisco and Los Angeles have finished their season series. Instead, the Giants face the Diamondbacks and Padres, and the Dodgers face the Padres and NL Central champion Brewers.