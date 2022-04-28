Braves place C Piña on IL, Contreras recalled from Triple-A

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves placed catcher Manny Piña on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left wrist inflammation.
Before the game, the brothers carried out the lineup cards for each team to home plate.
“They can get a family picture, a picture for mom,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. ”That’s pretty special.”
William Contreras began the season on the Braves’ bench but was sent down after playing in only one of the first five games.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports