General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Soroka, who turned 23 on Tuesday, is expected to have surgery within a week.
“He will recover and we expect him to be the same guy he was,” Anthopoulos said.
Anthopoulos wouldn’t place a timetable on Soroka’s recovery period.
The Braves made two moves to add depth to their bullpen, recalling right-handers Huascar Ynoa and Chad Sobotka from their alternate training site.
Anthopoulos says the team is likely to fill Soroka’s rotation spot from within the organization. He says a trade for a starting pitcher would be especially difficult during the coronavirus pandemic, when team are being careful to protect their depth.
Rusin allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings on Monday.
