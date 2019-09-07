Washington Nationals (78-62, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-54, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Austin Voth (1-0, 3.91 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (9-8, 3.38 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as winners of their last eight games.

The Braves are 40-21 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .383.

The Nationals have gone 35-28 against division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .338. The Braves won the last meeting 4-3. Dallas Keuchel notched his seventh victory and Josh Donaldson went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Patrick Corbin registered his seventh loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 38 home runs and has 115 RBIs. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-36 with six doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 74 extra base hits and is batting .338. Kurt Suzuki is 5-for-23 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .253 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (toe), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (knee), Adrian Sanchez: (illness).

