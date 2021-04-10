“He just had some discomfort still,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. “... It wasn’t going to work so we had to shut him down for a period.”
When asked if Martin’s shoulder is the problem, Snitker said, “When he went and tried to throw yesterday, all of a sudden it became a concern. We were hoping yesterday was going to go good.”
Martin had been expected to join left-hander Will Smith at the back of Atlanta’s bullpen. Martin allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings and had one save in 19 games in 2020.
Snitker said A.J. Minter, Tyler Matzek and Sean Newcomb could be used with Smith in “tough” innings.
“We’ve got a lot of options and in situations like this guys are going to get opportunity to show us what they can do,” Snitker said.
The Braves recalled right-hander Jacob Webb from the team’s alternate training site for Saturday night’s game against the Phillies. Webb threw 10 scoreless innings in eight appearances in 2020.
