The deals for Markakis and Flowers were essentially a financial wash. Both players made $4 million last season and had club options of $6 million for 2020. The team will pay $2 million buyouts to each and their new deal ensures both will take home a total of $6 million to remain in Atlanta another season.

Teheran became the first pitcher to make six straight opening-day starts for Atlanta, but the team opted against exercising a $12 million option for 2020, instead paying a $1 million buyout. The move was not unexpected after Teheran was left off the postseason roster after going 10-11 with a 3.81 ERA, though he was added back to the squad after Chris Martin was injured.

Teheran completed a $32.4 million, six-year contract and becomes a free agent.

