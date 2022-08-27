Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive

ST. LOUIS — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests.

“He’s aware and everything but he’s going to have to go to the hospital and get some tests,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after his team’s 11-4 victory. “It’s always scary when you see somebody get hit in the head, the face. That’s probably the most sickening thing you can witness in a game.”