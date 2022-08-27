Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive

ST. LOUIS — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests.
With one out and runners on second and third, Brendan Donovan blistered a line drive that struck Stephens in the right temple. The ball ricocheted into shallow right field for an RBI single.
Stephens never went down, but was immediately checked by the Atlanta training staff. After a moment, he walked off the field under his own power to loud applause from what remained of the crowd at Busch Stadium.
Tyler Matzek replaced Stephens and got the final two outs.
