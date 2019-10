St. Louis Cardinals players celebrate St. Louis Cardinals Marcell Ozuna hit of a two RBI double in the ninth inning during Game 1 of a best-of-five National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Scott Cunningham/Associated Press)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have been granted approval to replace injured reliever Chris Martin with Julio Teheran on their NL Division Series roster.

Martin reported tightness in his left oblique while warming up for the eighth inning of Game 1 Thursday night. He left the field without facing a St. Louis batter and was replaced by Luke Jackson, who surrendered two runs to squander a 3-1 lead. The Cardinals scored four runs in the ninth off closer Mark Melancon and held on for a 7-6 victory to begin the best-of-five series.

Martin was acquired from Texas before the trade deadline in one of three deals to bolster Atlanta’s struggling bullpen. The 33-year-old right-hander went 1-1 with 4.08 ERA in 20 games for the Braves and was considered a key setup man along with Shane Greene.

Major League Baseball approved the roster change before Game 2 Friday.

