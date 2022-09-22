Braves scratch OF Acuña with back tightness

PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves scratched Ronald Acuña Jr. on Thursday night because of back tightness.
Robbie Grossman replaced Acuña in right field for the opener of a four-game series at Philadelphia. Dansby Swanson moved into the leadoff spot.
The Braves trailed the idle New York Mets by one game in the NL East standings heading into Thursday’s action.
There was no other word from the Braves on the severity of Acuña’s back tightness or a potential timeline for a return.
___
