A day after being shut out by the Marlins on four hits, the Braves broke loose. Freddie Freeman drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run homer.

Duvall hit one of the team’s three homers an 11-run second inning, knocking Pablo López out of the game. Duvall hit another homer, his 12th, in a six-run fifth and added the slam in the seventh off Josh Smith.

Three runs scored on a sixth-inning double by Ronald Acuña Jr. that gave Atlanta a 25-8 lead and the franchise record for runs in a game.

On Sept. 2, 1957, Hank Aaron the Milwaukee Braves, the eventual World Series champions, hammered the Chicago Cubs 23-10 at Wrigley Field. That franchise record for runs in a game stood for 63 years. The old Atlanta record was 20 runs, most recently against the Marlins on Oct. 5, 2001.

Ozzie Albies, playing in his first game since Aug. 4 in his return from a wrist injury, had three hits, including a homer. Travis d’Arnaud and Acuña hit three-run homers.

Freeman’s homer in the third was his 1,500th career hit. Dansby Swanson, who had three hits, Austin Riley and Duvall each scored five runs.

One day after being shut out 8-0 for their second straight loss in the series, the NL East-leading Braves broke out with a new-look lineup. Freeman hit second, d’Arnaud hit fourth and Albies hit eighth.

The Braves sent 14 batters to the plate in the second, their longest inning of the season.

López (3-4) allowed seven runs in only 1 2/3 innings.

Atlanta left-hander Tommy Milone allowed eight hits and eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Despite the loss, the Marlins won two of three for their first series win in Atlanta since Sept. 12-14, 2016.

Lewis Brinson hit a three-run homer for Miami. Jazz Chisholm, who was hitting .063 through six games, had a run-scoring triple and his first career homer.

Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz was optioned to the team’s alternate training site in Jupiter, Florida.

Díaz was the team’s opening day starter before he opted out after playing in two games due to coronavirus concerns. He changed his mind about playing and successfully petitioned to return.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Jon Berti (cut finger) was held out for the second straight day. Mattingly said he wanted to give Berti another day even though Berti was available if needed in an emergency on Tuesday night.

Braves: Albies took swings against LHP Cole Hamels (triceps tendinitis) on Sunday and was impressed. “He looked really good,” Albies said. “He even told me when the cutter was coming and I still missed it.” Hamels will pitch in a simulated game on Friday and could make his 2020 debut next week. ... IF Johan Camargo was optioned to the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 3.78) will start when Miami opens a homestand with the first of seven consecutive games against Philadelphia on Thursday night. The stretch includes a doubleheader on Friday.

Braves: LHP Robbie Erlin, who has a 6.84 ERA in eight games, including four starts, could start as Atlanta opens a four-game series at Washington on Thursday night. Erlin threw three innings in relief against Miami on Monday and may not be able to pitch deep into the game.

